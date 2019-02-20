Home   >   Obituaries   >   Donald R. Leed, 86, Korean War vet, stonemason, fan of NASCAR, enjoyed deep sea fishing

Donald R. Leed, 86, Korean War vet, stonemason, fan of NASCAR, enjoyed deep sea fishing

Donald R. Leed, 86, of Stevens, passed away on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was born in Fivepointville to the late George M. and Gertrude (Stauffer) Leed, and was the husband of Ethel S. (Stuber) Leed, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage.

Don was a member of Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church. He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. During his working years, Don was a self-employed stonemason. He was a member of the Griswold & Cast Iron Cookware Assoc., Muddy Creek Hunting Club, and Reinholds VFW Post 6759. Don enjoyed antiquing, hunting, deep sea fishing, snowmobiling, Indy and NASCAR racing.

In addition to this wife, he is survived by two daughters: Deborah A Leed, wife of Gregory Osborne of Lititz; Sue Leed Ream of Lititz; three grandchildren: Matthew P. Ream, D. Casey Osborne, and Emily Leed Osborne.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Carl H. and Dean S. Leed.

A visitation will be held Thursday, Feb. 21 from 10 to 11 a.m., at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver, followed by his funeral service at 11 a.m., with Pastor Timothy L. Craven officiating. Interment will be held in the Fairview Cemetery Annex.

Memorial contributions in Donald’s memory may be made to Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Road, Stevens, PA 17578; or Lebanon VA Medical Center, 1700 S. Lincoln Ave., Lebanon, PA 17042.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

