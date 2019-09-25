Home   >   Obituaries   >   Donald R. Wenzel, 66, went to CHS, Denver Cold Storage driver, Stevens K-9 Force supporter

September 25, 2019

Donald R. Wenzel, 66, of Stevens, passed away peacefully at home on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019.

Donald was the loving husband of the late Carol A. Wenzel, who passed away Feb. 11, 2019. Donald was born in Ephrata, son of the late Martin and Earla Wenzel.

He went to Cocalico High School and worked at Denver Cold Storage as a truck driver. He cared about animals and was a supporter of K-9 Force in Stevens.

Donald is survived by two stepsons: Shannon Brown (Brenda), and Shawn Brown (Shannon); and two step-granddaughters: Molly and Maddy Brown.

A gathering in Donald’s honor will be held at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Refreshing Mountain Retreat, 455 Camp Road, Stevens.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Donald’s memory may be made to K-9 Force at 101 Durlach Road, Stevens, PA 17578.

To offer your condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Arrangements under the care of Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata.

