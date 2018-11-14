Home   >   Obituaries   >   Doris Eleanor Schaub, 89, Prudential computer analyst, Ten Thousand Villages volunteer, Lioness

Doris Eleanor Schaub, 89, Prudential computer analyst, Ten Thousand Villages volunteer, Lioness

By on November 14, 2018

Doris Eleanor Schaub, 89, of Stevens, formerly of Brownstown, Lancaster, and New Jersey, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 4, 2018, at the Gardens at Stevens.

She was born in Morristown, N.J., to the late Frank J. and Laveania (Fennimore) McGuirk, and was the wife of the late Philip John Schaub, who passed away in 2001.

She was a member of Highland Presbyterian Church, Lancaster. Doris was a computer analyst for Prudential Insurance Company in Newark, N.J., for over 40 years before retiring. She enjoyed helping others and volunteering at Landis Valley Museum and Ten Thousand Villages. She was a member of several clubs including the Order of the Eastern Star of NJ, Women’s Club, NJ, Towne Club of Lancaster, the Lioness Club of West Earl and Lititz, the Blind Society and the Red Hat Society. Bowling, knitting, crocheting and sewing were favorite hobbies. She also enjoyed many years living in Ocean Grove, N.J.

Doris is survived by a granddaughter: Nanette, wife of Altug Gurer, Tinton Falls, N.J.; two great-grandchildren: Matthew and Tara Gurer; two cousins: Susan Tonkovich of Maryland, Joyce Young of New Jersey; and a friend: Barbara Virden, of Lancaster.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter: Nancy Monteleone.

A memorial service was held Nov. 9 at Highland Presbyterian Church, Lancaster, with Rev. Dr. Ann Osborne officiating. Interment was private.

If desired, memorial contributions in Doris’ memory may be made to the American Cancer Society-Lanc. Co. Unit, 314 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17603; or Highland Presbyterian Church, 500 E. Roseville Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *