Doris Ruth Fultz, 78, Reinholds, bookkeeper, enjoyed candymaking, time with grandkids

Doris Ruth Fultz, 78, of Reinholds, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, at St. Francis House in Reading.

She was born in Stouchsburg to the late Milton T. and Edith (Moyer) Buchter, and was the wife of the late Cloyd H. Fultz, who died in 1993.

Doris was a member of Peace United Church of Christ. She enjoyed making candy, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Doris was a 1961 graduate of Bryland Institute of Cosmetology in Reading. She also worked as a bookkeeper and at several garment factories.

Doris is survived by a son: Curt, husband of Allison Fultz of Wernersville; two grandchildren: Jaimie, wife of Anthony Warner of Shillington; and Jessica Fultz, fiancée of Matt Hoffert of Bernville; three great-grandchildren: Skylar, Scarlett, and Landen; five siblings: Melrose Kupp of Ephrata; Marlene, wife of Clarence Kern of Manheim; Sheryl Paglia of San Jose, Calif.; Mary Jane, wife of Donald Etter of Ephrata; and Gary, husband of Cindy Buchter of Stevens.

A memorial service was held Sept. 15 at Peace United Church of Christ, Denver, with Pastor Nelson Gehman officiating. A private inurnment took place in the Memory Gardens Memorial Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Doris’ memory may be made to St. Francis House, 144 Hillside Drive, Reading, PA 19607; or to Heartland Hospice, 4 Park Plaza #105A, Reading, PA, 19610.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

