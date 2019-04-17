Home   >   Obituaries   >   Dorothy M. Musser, 93, homemaker, mother of four, St. John Center member, enjoyed knitting

Dorothy M. Musser, 93, homemaker, mother of four, St. John Center member, enjoyed knitting

By on April 17, 2019

Dorothy M. Musser, 93, of Ephrata, formerly of East Earl, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Keystone Villa, Ephrata.

Born in Reading, she was a daughter of the late John and Amelia (Kowalska) Buniski. Her husband, Eugene W. Musser, died in 1993.

Dorothy was a homemaker and a member of St. John Center Lutheran Church. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting.

Surviving are three children: Sharlene D. (Jere) Gebhart of Auburn, K. Michael (Dottie) Musser of Ephrata, and Brenda L. Hagerich (fiancée of Randy Hertzog) of Ephrata; five grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and a brother: Ronald (Nancy) Buniski of Mohnton.

Preceding her in death is a son: Brent E. Musser; a brother: John Buniski; and three sisters: Amelia Horning, Marlene Musser, and Betty Martin.

Funeral services were held April 16 at Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill. Interment was in the Center Union Cemetery.

To send the family online condolences, visit groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *