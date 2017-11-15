Home   >   Obituaries   >   Dorothy Z. Mitchell, 86, homemaker, Akron COB member, avid reader, beach lover

Dorothy Z. Mitchell, 86, homemaker, Akron COB member, avid reader, beach lover

By on November 15, 2017

Dorothy Z. Mitchell, 86, of New Holland, formerly of Ephrata and Sarasota, Fla., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, at Garden Spot Village.

She was born in Akron to the late Lester and Florence (Hummer) Zwally, and was the wife of Melvin S. Mitchell with whom she shared 67 years of marriage.

A homemaker, she was a member of Akron Church of the Brethren. She enjoyed golfing, gardening, and walking. She was an avid reader, and loved spending time at the with her family at the beach.

In addition to her husband, Dorothy is survived by three children: Deborah K. Ihde of Florida; Patricia A., wife of Jeffrey G. Good of New Holland; Michael L., husband of Karen (Peters) Mitchell of Lititz; six grandchildren: Jason Usner, Jeremy Good, Allison Irwin, Mitchell Good, Ryan Mitchell, Justin Mitchell; four great-grandchildren: Amelia and Chase Usner; Aura and River Good; and three sisters: Cleo Weaver of New Holland; Rhelda Mitchell of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and Zora Wall of Lititz.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by five siblings: Jane Gerhard, Betty Mohler, Eugene “Sonny” Zwally, Erma Stauffer, and Darlene Dull.

A viewing will be held on Friday, Nov. 17, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Akron Church of the Brethren, 613 Main St., Akron, followed by funeral services at 11 a.m., with Pastor Tom Weber officiating. Interment will take place in the Middle Creek Brethren Cemetery.

A memorial service for residents and friends at Garden Spot Village will be held on Thursday, Nov. 16, at 2 p.m., at the Garden Spot Village Chapel, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, with Chaplain Chet Yoder officiating. Family will receive friends following the service. There will be no viewing.

Memorial contributions in Dorothy’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604; or Akron Church of the Brethren, 613 Main St., Akron, PA, 17501.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *