Dr. William Luther Graybill,73, well-known pastor at Reformed Presbyterian

Dr. William Luther Graybill, 73, of Ephrata, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2017, at Beebe Healthcare, Lewes, Del.

He was born in Hanover to Mary Grace (Bish) Graybill and the late William Graybill, and was the husband of Susann E. (Houser) Graybill, with whom he shared 50 years of marriage.

William served as a pastor for more than 35 years at four churches, most recently at the Reformed Presbyterian Church in Ephrata. He was a graduate of Lancaster Bible College and Luther Rice Seminary and then received his Doctorate of Ministry from Trinity Seminary.

William also served as interim pastor at Zeltenreich Reformed Church after retirement. He served as a member on the board of directors for Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community and also as a part-time chaplain.

He enjoyed the outdoors, and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a loving husband and father who devoted his whole life to helping others.

In addition to his wife, William is survived by three children: Laura Graybill; Matthew, husband of Julie Graybill; Nathan, husband of Valerie Graybill; and six grandchildren: William, Michael, Isabella, Joshua, Cassidy, and Katherine.

A memorial service was held June 24 at Quarryville Presbyterian Retirement Community. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family, with Dr. Larry Roth officiating.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

