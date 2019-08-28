 E. Paul Weaver III, 67, Myerstown, Weaver Nut Company founder, is survived by five children

E. Paul Weaver III, 67, of Myerstown, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019.

Born in Cochranville, Chester County, he was a son of the late Elmer P. Weaver Jr. and Martha (Groff) Weaver. Paul was the beloved husband of Miriam I. (Zeiset) Weaver. They would have celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on Sept. 7.

Together with his wife, Paul founded Weaver Nut Company, Inc. located in Ephrata, which has been a family-owned and operated business since 1975, and is now being operated by his two youngest sons.

Paul is survived by his wife, Miriam; and his five children: Angela Nolt and her husband Kevin of Newmanstown; E. Paul Weaver IV and his wife Nancy of Denver; Gloria Martin and her husband Dustin of Lititz; Vincent Weaver and his wife Kate of Manheim; and Edward Weaver and his wife Joy of Myerstown. Also surviving are 24 grandchildren; and seven siblings: Martha Rose Weaver of Lena, Wisc.; David Weaver and his wife Marlene of Robesonia; Timothy Weaver and his wife Carolyn, Robesonia; Mary Ann Miller and her husband Arlin, Buffalo, Mo.; James Weaver and his wife Twila, Falls Creek, Wisc.; Elizabeth Horst and her husband Leon of Leetonia, Ohio; and Rachel Miller and her husband Llewellyn, Doniphan, Mo.

Viewings will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p,m. on Wednesday, Aug. 28, and from 9 to 10 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 29, at White Oak Church of the Brethren, 1211 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, where funeral services will begin at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Paul’s memory may be offered to Friendship Community, 1149 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543, or friendshipcommunity.net

To send condolences, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements by the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.