Linda M. Humphries, 64, formerly of Ephrata, mother of three

Linda M. Humphries, 64, of Lititz, formerly of Ephrata, went home to be with the Lord on Friday morning, March 31, 2017, at ManorCare in Lancaster following an illness of one month.

Born in Charlottesville, Va., on Dec. 15, 1952, she was the daughter of the late Zebie and Edna McKenzie Madison.

She is survived by two children: Mike, husband of Lisa Samuels Daniels, of Ephrata; and Donna Shifflett of Akron; four grandchildren, who she loved with all her heart: Amanda Daniels, Kori Shifflett, Chase Zoll, and Rylee Daniels; and five siblings: Ronald Johnston, Mary Norford, Carolyn Shifflett, Brenda Brown, and Patty Jenkins.

She was also preceded in death by a son: Robert Daniels; and a brother: Leroy Madison.

There are no public services. Private interment will be in Mellinger Union Cemetery, Stevens.

Arrangements by Spence Funeral Services, Manheim. Online condolences may be offered at spencefuneralservices.com.