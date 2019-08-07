Edgar M. Martin, 82, farmer, drove for Stevens Feed, Faith Mennonite Fellowship member
Edgar M. Martin, 82, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital.
He was born in New Holland to the late Edgar M. and Mary G. (Martin) Martin, and was the husband of Arlene G. (Zimmerman) Martin, with who he celebrated 60 years of marriage in May.
He was a member of Faith Mennonite Fellowship, Stevens. Edgar was a farmer and was a truck driver for Stevens Feed Mill.
In addition to his wife, Edgar is survived by five children: Louise, wife of Ernest Hoover of Manheim; Scott, husband of Lydia (Martin) Martin of Missouri; Mary, wife of Paul Zimmerman of Minnesota; Cheryl, wife of Ray Baker of Wisconsin; Ed, husband of Tina (Martin) Martin of Ephrata; 32 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and five siblings: Arlene Weaver; Lydia Kurtz; Willis Martin; Laura, wife of Frank Weaver; and Ray, husband of Elva Martin.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Clarence Lee Martin; and two brothers: Clarence and Melvin Martin.
Services were held Aug. 4 at the Martindale (Brick) Mennonite Church, Ephrata. Interment took place in the adjoining cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Kimmel wins age group at Lititz Rec triathlon
For the second-straight year, Ephrata’s Nathan Kimmel was an age...
-
Reamstown Reds advance in Berks MSBL Playoffs
The Reamstown Athletic Association Reds lost their first game but...
-
For Pete’s sake
A longtime Lancaster Farming executive who retired about a year...
-
Robert G. Herzer, 91, EHS grad, WWII vet, Vo-Tech teacher, active in church and Lititz community
Robert G. Herzer, 91, of Luther Acres, passed away Tuesday,...
-
Kenneth Lee Fleming, 78, U.S. Navy retiree, senior nuclear engineer for GE, ham radio enthusiast
Kenneth Lee Fleming, 78, of Ephrata, formerly of Blandon, passed...
-
Kerri Ann Vogel, 49, enjoyed working with children with autism, Lyme-sufferer’s advocate
Kerri Ann Vogel, 49, went to be in the presence...
-
Menno Nolt Rissler, 87, formerly of Cocalico, farmer, jack of many trades, was a missionary in Belize
Menno Nolt Rissler, 87, of Latham, Mo., passed away Saturday,...
-
Kimmel wins age group at Lititz Rec triathlon
For the second-straight year, Ephrata’s Nathan Kimmel was an...
-
Reamstown Reds advance in Berks MSBL Playoffs
The Reamstown Athletic Association Reds lost their first game...
-
For Pete’s sake
A longtime Lancaster Farming executive who retired about a...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Melissa says:
-
ann williams says:
-
Joan Shurtleff says: