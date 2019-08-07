Home   >   Obituaries   >   Edgar M. Martin, 82, farmer, drove for Stevens Feed, Faith Mennonite Fellowship member

Edgar M. Martin, 82, of Ephrata, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital.

He was born in New Holland to the late Edgar M. and Mary G. (Martin) Martin, and was the husband of Arlene G. (Zimmerman) Martin, with who he celebrated 60 years of marriage in May.

He was a member of Faith Mennonite Fellowship, Stevens. Edgar was a farmer and was a truck driver for Stevens Feed Mill.

In addition to his wife, Edgar is survived by five children: Louise, wife of Ernest Hoover of Manheim; Scott, husband of Lydia (Martin) Martin of Missouri; Mary, wife of Paul Zimmerman of Minnesota; Cheryl, wife of Ray Baker of Wisconsin; Ed, husband of Tina (Martin) Martin of Ephrata; 32 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and five siblings: Arlene Weaver; Lydia Kurtz; Willis Martin; Laura, wife of Frank Weaver; and Ray, husband of Elva Martin.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Clarence Lee Martin; and two brothers: Clarence and Melvin Martin.

Services were held Aug. 4 at the Martindale (Brick) Mennonite Church, Ephrata. Interment took place in the adjoining cemetery.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

