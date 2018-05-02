- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
Edith H. ‘Edie’ Latshaw, 80, EHS grad, Walter Moyer and fair stand worker, enjoyed babysitting
Edith H. “Edie” Latshaw, 80, of Reinholds, passed away on Sunday, April 29, 2018, at Manor Care, Sinking Spring.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Raymond and Minerva (Kreider) Hertzog, and was the wife of Lloyd E. Latshaw, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage this past April 7.
Edie was a homemaker and a member of Vinemont Community Lutheran Church, Reinholds. She was a 1955 graduate of Ephrata High School, and enjoyed babysitting, playing bingo, yard sales, working in the pizza and sausage trailers at the local fairs, visiting the mountains and watching the bear cubs, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren.
Edie had worked in the office of the Walter Moyer factory, in Ephrata before she had children. As a young person, she worked on the family farm.
In addition to her husband, Edith is survived by three children: Denise, wife of Daniel Moyer of Reinholds; Dale, husband of Kim Latshaw of Ephrata; Danette, wife of Bob Ludwig of Reinholds; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and a brother: Earl, husband of Patricia Althouse Hertzog of Denver.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother: Ernest Hertzog.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, May 3, 2018, from 10 to 11 a.m., at the Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Abera Hellemo officiating. Interment will take place in the Swamp Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. If desired, memorial contributions may be made in Edie’s memory to the Leek Hunting and Mountain Preserve, 740 Ridge Road, Lewisberry, PA 17339.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
