Edith Y. Weinhold, 95, Denver, longest St. Paul’s member, RCA worker, made great pies, Phils Fan

Edith Y. Weinhold, 95, of Denver, died Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2017 at her home.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde E. Weinhold in 1998. Born in Fivepointville, she was the daughter of the late Allan and Frances (Lorah) Youndt.

She was a homemaker and the oldest and longest member of St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. Early in her life, she worked at Armstrong and RCA.

Her greatest joy was being surrounded by her circle of friends and family. She was a loving wife who took care of her husband during his battle with Alzheimer’s. She was a wonderful cook and made many pies for family, church functions, and for the Fivepointville Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a Phillies fan.

Surviving are three children: Curtis, married to Penny (Lutz) Weinhold, Coudersport; Karen, married to Kenneth Smith, Leesport; Terry, married to Betty (Braley) Weinhold, Shillington; three grandsons: Keith, married to Rosanel Weinhold; B. Eric Weinhold, fiancé of Tamra Milner; and Mark A. Weinhold; three step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and three sisters: Mae Henly, Honey Brook; Fern Oberholtzer, Wellsboro; and Grace Hirneisen, Sinking Spring.

She was preceded in death by nine brothers: Luke, Clarence, Robert, Lester, Ray, Rev. Mark, Jim, Bill, and Richard.

Services were Jan. 2 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, Bowmansville with Rev. Dr. Robert B. Peiffer and Rev. Robert Witmyer officiating. Interment was in Bowmansville Union Cemetery.

If desired, memorials may be sent to the American Heart Association, 610 Community Way, Lancaster, PA 17603; or St. Paul’s U.C.C., P.O. Box 177, Bowmansville, PA 17507.

