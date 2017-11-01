Home   >   Obituaries   >   Edmund L. Lankowski, 77, Air Force vet, self-employed craftsman and woodworker

Edmund L. Lankowski, 77, Air Force vet, self-employed craftsman and woodworker

By on November 1, 2017

Edmund L. Lankowski, 77, of Stevens, and formerly of New Haven, Conn., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center after a brief illness.

He was the loving husband of Gloria (Lacour) Lankowski, and son of the late Edmund and Eleanor (Chmielewski) Lankowski.

Ed was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and worked as a self-employed craftsman and woodworker.

In addition to his wife, Gloria, he is survived by three daughters: Alicia, Ellen, and Frances; two sons: Keith and Scott; six grandchildren: Jack Jr., Ben, Mallery, Gloria, Alyssa, and Alayna; two great-grandchildren: Abigail and Jack III; and one brother: Carl.

Ed was preceded in death by a son: Jack Sr.

Family and friends are invited to share memories at his family home from 12 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.

To send an online condolence, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, handled the arrangements.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *