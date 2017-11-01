- Disaster abounds: ‘Geostorm’ and ‘Happy Death Day’
Edmund L. Lankowski, 77, Air Force vet, self-employed craftsman and woodworker
Edmund L. Lankowski, 77, of Stevens, and formerly of New Haven, Conn., passed away on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017 at the Lebanon VA Medical Center after a brief illness.
He was the loving husband of Gloria (Lacour) Lankowski, and son of the late Edmund and Eleanor (Chmielewski) Lankowski.
Ed was a U.S. Air Force veteran, and worked as a self-employed craftsman and woodworker.
In addition to his wife, Gloria, he is survived by three daughters: Alicia, Ellen, and Frances; two sons: Keith and Scott; six grandchildren: Jack Jr., Ben, Mallery, Gloria, Alyssa, and Alayna; two great-grandchildren: Abigail and Jack III; and one brother: Carl.
Ed was preceded in death by a son: Jack Sr.
Family and friends are invited to share memories at his family home from 12 to 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 4, 2017.
To send an online condolence, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, handled the arrangements.
