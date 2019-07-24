Edna M. Grube, 93, Grandview Christian Academy teacher, guitarist, generous baker

Edna M. Grube, 93, of Ephrata, passed away Friday, July 19, 2019, at Ephrata Manor.

She was born in Ephrata to the late Earl and Katie (McElhenney) Sweigart, and was the wife of the late Vernon Grube, who passed away in 2002.

Edna was a member of the New Holland Church of the Nazarene. During her working years, she was a nursery school teacher at Grandview Heights Christian Academy. She taught Sunday school, loved to sing, sang in the church choir, played guitar, and enjoyed drawing. She also made pies, cakes, and meals for everyone.

She is survived by two daughters: Marcia E., wife of Paul Kopp of Lake Forest, Calif.; Janet I., wife of Rev. Kenneth Mingledorff of New Holland; a daughter-in-law: Sheila (Smith) Grube of Ephrata; seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; a great-great-grandson; a brother: Calvin, husband of Polly Sweigart; and a brother-in-law: Jay Hackman.

In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by a son: Kenneth L. Grube; a great-grandson: Billy Elliot; two brothers: Clarence and Earl Sweigart; two sisters: Grace Hackman and Mabel Russell.

A viewing will be held Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 1 to 2 p.m., at the New Holland Church of the Nazarene, 428 Ranck Road, New Holland, followed by her funeral service at 2 p.m., with Pastor Darin Parry officiating. Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery.

