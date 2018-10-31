- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
Edward D. LeGar, 72, Herman Ewell driver, enjoyed air shows, toy collector, great storyteller
Edward D. LeGar, 72, of Hamburg, passed away on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018.
He was born in Bryn Mawr to the late Arthur and Jeanette (Clark) LeGar and was the loving husband of Susan LeGar, with whom he shared 52 years of marriage.
Edward was a truck driver for Herman Ewell for more than 40 years. He was of Catholic faith. He enjoyed traveling, attending air shows, collecting toys, eating great food (dessert first), and most of all, spending time with his grandchildren.
He was known by many names: Ed, Eddie, Uncle Eddie, Dad…but his most beloved name by far was “Pop Pop.” We will miss so many things about him, his hugs, his phone calls to check up on us, but especially, his fantastic stories and his infectious belly laugh.
In addition to his wife, Edward is survived by four children: Antoinette L. Antonini of Morgantown; Jennifer C., wife of Michael Ayalon of Franklin, Tenn.; Jeremy, husband of Jennifer LeGar of Fogelsville; Rebecca M., wife of Michael Walton of Ephrata; nine grandchildren: Tyler and Angeliah Antonini, Jacob and Rachel Ayalon, Mason and Sophia LeGar, Ian Mentzer, Drew and Adam Walton; a sister: Connie Happersett of Lionville; and two brothers: Bobby LeGar of Gilbertsville, and Larry LeGar of Lionville.
Services were held Oct. 26 at Stradling Funeral Home, Ephrata, with the Reverend Father John J. McLoughlin C.SS.R as celebrant. Interment took place in the Washington Memorial Chapel Cemetery, Valley Forge.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
