Edward D. Rhinier Jr., 54, Good’s Disposal worker, enjoyed family cookouts, huge Steelers fan

Edward D. “Nutch” Rhinier Jr., 54, of Ephrata passed away on Saturday June 22, 2019 at home while under Hospice care after a battle with lung cancer.

He was born in Lancaster to the late Edward D. Rhinier Sr and Ethel Rhinier, and was survived by his long time companion, Theresa McCaughey.

Nutch was a huge fan of the Pittsburgh Steelers. He loved family cookouts and spending time with people he cared for. He worked many years for Good’s Disposal and enjoyed his job.

He is survived by four children: Jennifer M. Rhinier, companion to Matthew Sensenig Reamstown; Dianna M. (Rhinier), wife of Kevin Lorditch Denver; Christina M. Rhinier, companion of Steven Long Conestoga; and Edward D. “Eddie” Rhinier III of Rhode Island; five grandchildren: Noah, Carsyn, Wyatt Sensenig; and Sarah and Gage Lorditch; four siblings: Jack Jenkins of Leesport; Janet, wife of Bryan Robinson of Strasburg; Linda, wife of Stephen Bogner of Innwood, W.Va.; and Brenda, wife of Gary Thome of Grantville.

There will be no funeral service, at his wishes. A memorial will be held Saturday July 13, in Denver.