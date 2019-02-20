Edward Z. Martin, 70, assembler for Ray Tech Mfg., Martindale Mennonite member
Edward Z. Martin, 70, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Fairmount Homes.
He was born in East Cocalico Township to the late Paul B. and Emma H. (Zimmerman) Martin.
Edward was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference. He was an assembler for Ray Tech Manufacturing.
Edward is survived by five brothers: Noah Z., husband of Ida (Nolt) Martin of Ephrata; Jesse Z. Martin of Withee, Wisc.; Reuben Z., husband of Esther (Hoover) Martin of El Dorado, Mo.; John Dan Martin of Ephrata; Eli Z., husband of Ada (Wenger) Martin of Dundee, N.Y.; two sisters: Laura Z. Martin and Emma Z. Martin, both of Ephrata; a sister-in-law: Edna (Newswenger) Martin of Shippensburg; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: J. Paul Martin; a sister: Mary Martin; an infant sister: Esther Martin; and a sister-in-law: Laura (Martin) Martin.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Nevin Martin residence, 991 Fivepointville Road, Stevens. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m. at the Nevin Martin residence, with further services at 9:30 a.m. from the Martindale Old Order Mennonite Church, 905 Martindale Road, Martindale, with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes,Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Akron Borough looks to keep clean water out of sanitary sewers
Heavy rains last fall dumped thousands of gallons of surface...
-
Something fishy’s going on in these classrooms!
Classrooms offer a variety of learning opportunities. In addition to...
-
WellSpan report highlights $190.3 million 2018 community benefit
WellSpan Health provided $190.3 million in community benefit to southcentral...
-
Brother’s spirit runs like the wind
One local woman’s enduring love for her famous, late brother...
-
Pressed into history
Featuring hot and cold sandwiches, soups, and salads, The Pressed...
-
Etta B. Brubaker Holsinger, 88, Doneckers seamstress, active at church; Lioness, hospital volunteer
Etta B. Brubaker Holsinger, 88, of Ephrata, and formerly of...
-
Donald R. Leed, 86, Korean War vet, stonemason, fan of NASCAR, enjoyed deep sea fishing
Donald R. Leed, 86, of Stevens, passed away on Friday,...
-
Akron Borough looks to keep clean water out of sanitary sewers
Heavy rains last fall dumped thousands of gallons of...
-
Something fishy’s going on in these classrooms!
Classrooms offer a variety of learning opportunities. In addition...
-
WellSpan report highlights $190.3 million 2018 community benefit
WellSpan Health provided $190.3 million in community benefit to...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Julie Boyer Mathiot says:
-
Larry E Harsh says:
-
Sharon lenhart mc cauley says: