Edward Z. Martin, 70, assembler for Ray Tech Mfg., Martindale Mennonite member

Edward Z. Martin, 70, of Ephrata, passed away on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, at Fairmount Homes.

He was born in East Cocalico Township to the late Paul B. and Emma H. (Zimmerman) Martin.

Edward was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference. He was an assembler for Ray Tech Manufacturing.

Edward is survived by five brothers: Noah Z., husband of Ida (Nolt) Martin of Ephrata; Jesse Z. Martin of Withee, Wisc.; Reuben Z., husband of Esther (Hoover) Martin of El Dorado, Mo.; John Dan Martin of Ephrata; Eli Z., husband of Ada (Wenger) Martin of Dundee, N.Y.; two sisters: Laura Z. Martin and Emma Z. Martin, both of Ephrata; a sister-in-law: Edna (Newswenger) Martin of Shippensburg; and several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother: J. Paul Martin; a sister: Mary Martin; an infant sister: Esther Martin; and a sister-in-law: Laura (Martin) Martin.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, Feb. 20 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at the Nevin Martin residence, 991 Fivepointville Road, Stevens. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Feb. 21, at 9 a.m. at the Nevin Martin residence, with further services at 9:30 a.m. from the Martindale Old Order Mennonite Church, 905 Martindale Road, Martindale, with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes,Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

