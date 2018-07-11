- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
- Writer by day, anime extraordinaire by night
- EPAC’s ‘Fun Home’ really is ‘theater that matters’
- Carrying a tune into the future ♫♪
- Free acappella concert April 2
- Local girls share ‘Show Boat’ spotlight
- Penn Cinema co-founder hopes to open two-screen theater in downtown Lancaster
Edwin S. Stauffer, 84, Hamilton Equipment driver, Martindale Mennonite member, tinkerer
Edwin S. Stauffer, 84, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at home.
He was born in Snyder County to the late Levi and Stella (Stahl) Stauffer, and was the husband of Esther S. (Sensenig) Stauffer, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.
He was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church. Edwin was a truck driver for Hamilton Equipment for 49 years before retiring in 2004. He enjoyed tending to his garden and yard, as well as tinkering. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.
In addition to his wife, Edwin is survived by four sons: Steven T. Stauffer of Ephrata; Edwin D., husband of Sarah (Quigg) Stauffer of Ephrata; Ronald L. Stauffer of Denver; Dennis R., husband of Heidi (Ebersole) Stauffer of Ephrata; two granddaughters: Brittany and Sophia Stauffer; a great-grandson: Vandon Davies; five brothers: Joseph Stauffer of Ephrata; Levi Stauffer of Long Island, N.Y.; Clayton, husband of Cindy Stauffer of Liverpool; Mark, husband of Carla Stauffer of Laurys Station; Robert, husband of Karen Stauffer of Freeburg; two sisters: Mary Clark of Laurys Station; Arlene, wife of Myron Steffen of McClure; and a sister-in-law: Violet Stauffer of Selingsgrove.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Harold and Tim Stauffer; and a sister: Betty Umstead.
Services were held July 9 at Martindale Mennonite Church, Ephrata, with Pastors Eugene Weaver and Luke Weaver officiating. Interment was in the Stauffer Mennonite Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Edwin’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
The Log Cabin Offers a Refreshing Respite from Summer Heat
Even on the hottest days— and we’ve had quite a...
-
Welcome to the wild
When Denver Borough councilman Dan Rogers, of Sycamore Street, opened...
-
Denver eyes several issues for future action
It was an upbeat and productive one hour meeting July...
-
Chryslers remain hot heading into playoffs
Go 3-0 vs. Maryland teams The defending State Champion Ephrata...
-
Santa’s arrival altered; no more ENB roof ‘landings’
Santa won’t be “flying” his reindeer-driven sleigh into...
-
DOVE Westgate begins expansion
DOVE Westgate Church in Ephrata is preparing to undergo a...
-
Ephrata U-12 season comes to a close
For the third straight year, the Ephrata U-12 baseball team...
-
The Log Cabin Offers a Refreshing Respite from Summer Heat
Even on the hottest days— and we’ve had quite...
-
Welcome to the wild
When Denver Borough councilman Dan Rogers, of Sycamore Street,...
-
Denver eyes several issues for future action
It was an upbeat and productive one hour meeting...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Susan E Rollman says:
-
Maeda E Krizmencic says:
-
Upton says: