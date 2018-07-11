Home   >   Obituaries   >   Edwin S. Stauffer, 84, Hamilton Equipment driver, Martindale Mennonite member, tinkerer

Edwin S. Stauffer, 84, Hamilton Equipment driver, Martindale Mennonite member, tinkerer

Edwin S. Stauffer, 84, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, July 3, 2018, at home.

He was born in Snyder County to the late Levi and Stella (Stahl) Stauffer, and was the husband of Esther S. (Sensenig) Stauffer, with whom he shared 59 years of marriage.

He was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church. Edwin was a truck driver for Hamilton Equipment for 49 years before retiring in 2004. He enjoyed tending to his garden and yard, as well as tinkering. He especially enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, Edwin is survived by four sons: Steven T. Stauffer of Ephrata; Edwin D., husband of Sarah (Quigg) Stauffer of Ephrata; Ronald L. Stauffer of Denver; Dennis R., husband of Heidi (Ebersole) Stauffer of Ephrata; two granddaughters: Brittany and Sophia Stauffer; a great-grandson: Vandon Davies; five brothers: Joseph Stauffer of Ephrata; Levi Stauffer of Long Island, N.Y.; Clayton, husband of Cindy Stauffer of Liverpool; Mark, husband of Carla Stauffer of Laurys Station; Robert, husband of Karen Stauffer of Freeburg; two sisters: Mary Clark of Laurys Station; Arlene, wife of Myron Steffen of McClure; and a sister-in-law: Violet Stauffer of Selingsgrove.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers: Harold and Tim Stauffer; and a sister: Betty Umstead.

Services were held July 9 at Martindale Mennonite Church, Ephrata, with Pastors Eugene Weaver and Luke Weaver officiating. Interment was in the Stauffer Mennonite Cemetery.

If desired, memorial contributions in Edwin’s memory may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P. O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA, 17604.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

