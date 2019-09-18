Edwin Z. Shirk, 82, father of nine, farmer, minister in the Groffdale Mennonite Conference

Edwin Z. Shirk, 82, of Ephrata, entered into rest on Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, peacefully at home.

Born in Earl Township, he was the son of the late Joseph and Martha (Zimmerman) Shirk. He married Martha W. (Horning) Shirk, who survives.

Five sons and four daughters were born to this union: Titus, married to Ellen Shirk, Dundee, N.Y.; Luke, married to Naomi Shirk, Dundee, N.Y.; J. Edwin, married to Marian Shirk, Ephrata; Alvin, married to Lois Shirk, Dundee, N.Y.; Mahlon, married to Annetta Shirk, New Holland; Mildred, married to Elam W. Hoover, Dundee, N.Y.; Lucy Mae, married to Samuel S. Zimmerman, Penn Yan, N.Y.; Frances, married to Isaac S. Zimmerman, Dundee, N.Y.; and Martha Ann Shirk, Ephrata. He is also survived by 51 grandchildren; 37 great-grandchildren; and a sister: Esther married to Ivan Hoover, Narvon.

He was preceded in death by a granddaughter: Linda Z. Shirk; six brothers: Menno Z., Paul Z., Israel Z., Elam Z., Aaron Z., and Joseph Z. Shirk; and a sister: Suzanna Z. Zimmerman.

Edwin was a retired farmer and had also been ordained as a deacon first and then as a minister in the Groffdale Mennonite Conference.

His funeral will be held on Friday, Sept. 20, at 9 a.m. at his late home, with further services at 9:30 a.m. at Martindale Mennonite Church, with Bishop Titus Martin officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at his late home on Thursday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Kindly omit flowers.

The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, is in charge of arrangements.