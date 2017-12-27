Home   >   Obituaries   >   Elaine Kurtz Palmgren, 97, former Ephrata resident, artist, taught art history at high school

Elaine K. (Kurtz), 97, formerly of Ephrata, passed away on Nov. 15, 2017, in Warminster,

Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Jacob K. and Edwina A. (Raymor) Kurtz. She was the wife of the late Einar A. Palmgren M.D.

She was the loving mother of Angela (Dr. Joseph F.) Mambu and the late David Palmgren; and mother-in-law of Nancy Palmgren; and cherished grandmother of five and great-grandmother of nine. She was the devoted sister of Barbra Kurtz Hammon (late Edward) and the late Jacob Kreider Kurtz; and sister-in-law of Louise Kurtz

An avid art lover and artist, Elaine taught art history at Ephrata High School for many years

Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial services for Elaine on Thursday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 167 E. Main St., Ephrata. Her family will receive guests from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata.

In lieu of flowers, send donations in Elaine’s memory to Masonic Village at Warminster, 850 N. Norristown Road, Warminster, PA 18974.

