Elam B. Zook, 30, carpenter, did missionary work, attended Forgiven Worship Center

Elam B. Zook, 30, of Ephrata, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, July 14, 2019.

Born in New Holland, he was the son of Stephen R. and Lena Beiler Zook of Ephrata.

He was a carpenter and did missionary work. He attended Forgiven Worship Center.

Besides his parents, he is survived by siblings: Samuel B., husband of Rose Anna King Zook of Kinzers; Sylvia B., wife of Melvin J. Beiler of New Holland; Anna B., wife of Melvin King of Manheim; Fannie B. Zook of Gordonville; Mary B. Zook of New Holland; and John R., husband of Katie Allyger Zook of Denver.

Services were held July 19 at Forgiven Worship Center, New Holland.

Condolences may be shared online at furmanfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Furman Home for Funerals, Leola.