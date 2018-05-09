Home   >   Obituaries   >   Eldon N. Weaver. Infant, Denver

Eldon N. Weaver. Infant, Denver

Eldon N. Weaver, infant son of Joshua W. and Vera S. (Newswanger) Weaver, of Denver, passed away on Friday, May 4, 2018 at home.

In addition to his parents, he is survived his four siblings: Joshua Jr., Kathryn, LeeAlan and Martin; maternal grandparents: Aaron and Kathryn Newswanger; and paternal grandparents: Joseph and Eunice Weaver.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother: Miriam Weaver.

A graveside service was held May 5 at the Muddy Creek Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

