Eleanor T. Brune, 71, X-ray tech, passionate about motherhood; author and naturalist

Eleanor T. “Ellie” Brune, 71, of Denver, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, June 1, 2017, at Brethren Village, Lititz, after an extended illness.

Eleanor was born June 4, 1945, in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Paul Thomas Smith and Elizabeth (Johnston) Smith.

A graduate of Abington Senior High School, Montgomery County, in 1963, she was active in Civil Air Patrol and studied at Chestnut Hill Hospital, Jefferson Hospital, and University of Pennsylvania for her X-ray technician certification. She worked at Chestnut Hill Hospital and Fort Belvoir Army Hospital as an X-ray technician, and at Brune Abrasive Service Co. for 34 years as an officer and office manager.

Eleanor’s first love was being a mother and homemaker, but was also an author, avid reader, birder, naturalist, and needlework enthusiast.

She is survived by her husband: Lennart; son: Andrew Brune, married to Jo Anna (Ready); and daughter: Megan, married to Christopher Keenan; four grandchildren: Nathanial, Emma, Rachel, and Ryan. Also surviving is a sister: Jean M. (Smith) Johnston; and a brother: Graham J. Smith, both of Bucks County.

Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to a celebration of her life, to be held on Sunday, June 25 at noon, at the Foxchase Golf Club, 300 Stevens Road, Stevens.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the National Audubon Society, at action.audubon.org/donate/now; or Hospice for All Seasons, 280 S. Hill Road, Grantville, PA 17028.

