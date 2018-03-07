Home   >   Obituaries   >   Elizabeth M. McFarland, 87, Rothsville native, worked at GS Auto Auction, Highland Elementary

Elizabeth M. McFarland, 87, Rothsville native, worked at GS Auto Auction, Highland Elementary

By on March 7, 2018

Elizabeth M. McFarland, 87, of Lancaster, passed away on Monday, Feb. 26, 2018, at Evergreen Estates Retirement Community.

She was born in Rothsville to the late Harry and Beulah (Shreiner) Myers and was the wife of the late John W. McFarland who passed away in 1993.

She was a member of Reformed Presbyterian Church, Ephrata. Elizabeth worked in the cafeteria at Highland Elementary, and later in the kitchen at Garden Spot Auto Auction. She graduated from Warwick Township High School in 1948.

Elizabeth is survived by two sons: Randolph P., husband of Deborah (Roland) Zimmerman; Jon W. McFarland; a daughter: Cathleen A. Oehme; 5 granddaughters: Jill, wife of Jason McCutcheon; Erin Zimmerman, partner of Jessica Mollard; Jennifer, wife of Chad Knepper, Jessica Oehme; Jerilyn Oehme; a step-grandson: Robert Sturgill II, husband of Lauren; five great-grandchildren; and three step-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by 10 siblings: Minnie Meck, Elsie Painter, Elmer Spangler, Jack Myers, Emerson Myers, Norman Myers, Alta Hufford, Esther Grumbein, Emma Myers, and Grace Myers.

Services were held March 5 at Stradling Funeral Home, Akron, with Pastors James Roland and Brett Rush officiating. Interment took place in the Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to Caring Hospice, 101 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA, 17603.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *