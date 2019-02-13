Elizabeth Mary Eberly, 91, active at church, Eicher, Cloister; was Women’s Club charter member
Elizabeth Mary Eberly, 91, of Ephrata, and formerly of Lebanon County, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy.
Elizabeth was born in Annville, daughter of the late Benjamin and Kathryn (Reigert) Firestine. She was the loving wife of Warren P. Eberly for 72 years.
She is also survived by two children: Sally Eberly-Bowman (Glenn) of Ephrata, and Scott Eberly (Pamela) of New Mexico; two grandchildren: Molly Boody and Megan Foster; and 12 great-grandchildren.
A resident of Ephrata for over 60 years, Elizabeth had been an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, the Eicher Arts Center, the Ephrata Cloister Associates, and a charter member of the Women’s Club of Ephrata. Elizabeth also served with Meals on Wheels for 13 years.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata.
To send online condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Births: Reported Feb. 13, 2019
ALSOFI, Hala Aldahan, and Ibrahim Dalo, Ephrata, a son, at...
-
Bensing family plays at White House
Families have traditions during the holidays. Some cut down a...
-
Elizabeth Mary Eberly, 91, active at church, Eicher, Cloister; was Women’s Club charter member
Elizabeth Mary Eberly, 91, of Ephrata, and formerly of Lebanon...
-
Claude E. Adair, 75, Cocalico grad, bus driver, Weaver Industries retiree, coach, avid golfer
Claude E. Adair, 75, of Stevens, passed away Sunday, Feb....
-
Megan N. Birney, 30, EHS grad, enjoyed eating ice cream, spending time with family
Megan N. Birney, 30, of Ephrata, went home to be...
-
Mary Kathryn Hensel, 80, Ephrata, Wagaman Bros., H&E Litho Co. worker, OMPH volunteer
Mary Kathryn Hensel, 80, of Ephrata, formerly of Lebanon and...
-
Alfred M. Korenkiewicz, 72, finance worker, OMPH member, devoted to loved ones, Eagles fan
Alfred Michael Korenkiewicz, 72, of Ephrata, known by family and...
-
Births: Reported Feb. 13, 2019
ALSOFI, Hala Aldahan, and Ibrahim Dalo, Ephrata, a son,...
-
Bensing family plays at White House
Families have traditions during the holidays. Some cut down...
-
Elizabeth Mary Eberly, 91, active at church, Eicher, Cloister; was Women’s Club charter member
Elizabeth Mary Eberly, 91, of Ephrata, and formerly of...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Ted Stehman says:
-
-
Doreen says: