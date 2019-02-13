Home   >   Obituaries   >   Elizabeth Mary Eberly, 91, active at church, Eicher, Cloister; was Women’s Club charter member

By on February 13, 2019

Elizabeth Mary Eberly, 91, of Ephrata, and formerly of Lebanon County, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019 at Hospice and Community Care in Mount Joy.

Elizabeth was born in Annville, daughter of the late Benjamin and Kathryn (Reigert) Firestine. She was the loving wife of Warren P. Eberly for 72 years.

She is also survived by two children: Sally Eberly-Bowman (Glenn) of Ephrata, and Scott Eberly (Pamela) of New Mexico; two grandchildren: Molly Boody and Megan Foster; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A resident of Ephrata for over 60 years, Elizabeth had been an active member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, the Eicher Arts Center, the Ephrata Cloister Associates, and a charter member of the Women’s Club of Ephrata. Elizabeth also served with Meals on Wheels for 13 years.

Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family and are under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata.

To send online condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.

