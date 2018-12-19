Home   >   Obituaries   >   Ella M. Rissler, 78, Ephrata resident, born in West Earl

Ella M. Rissler, 78, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018, at the home of Emma Shirk, where she resided.

Born in West Earl Township, she was a daughter of the late Daniel G. and Jannie B. (Martin) Wanner. On Nov. 14, 1965, she married the late Daniel N. Rissler.

She is survived by one son and daughter-in-law: Daniel W. and Barbara A. (Stauffer) Rissler of Port Trevorton; five brothers and sisters: Ada Martin of Denver; Barbara Wanner of Cerulean, Ky.; Martin, husband of Sally Wanner of Port Trevorton; Anna Martin of Cerulean, Ky.; and John, husband of Rose Wanner of Port Trevorton; four sisters-in-law, Martha Wanner of Tennessee, Sadie Wanner of Ephrata, Ruth Wanner and Anny Mary Wanner, both of Port Trevorton; four grandsons, Daniel S., Leroy S., Adam S., and Matthew S. Rissler; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by five brothers: Harry, Daniel, William, Samuel and Aaron Wanner; one sister: Mary M. Wanner; and two brothers-in-law: Daniel Rissler and Levi Martin.

Services will be held at the home of Emma Shirk Dec. 19 at 12:30 p.m., with further services at 1:15 at Groffdale Frame Mennonite Church, 90 Groffdale Church Road, Leola. Burial will take place in the adjoining church cemetery.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata.

