Ella Mae Pannebecker, 86, worked at Moyers, C & B Trim, Phils fan, enjoyed time with family
Ella Mae Pannebecker, 86, of Stevens, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Masonic Villages of Elizabethtown.
She was born in Ephrata to the late Elmer and Lucy (Zerbe) Fasnacht, and was the wife of the late Earl J. Pannebecker who passed away in 1993.
Ella Mae was a member of Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church, Stevens. She enjoyed spending time with her family and was an avid Phillies and sports fan. She was a textile worker for Moyers and C & B Trim.
Ella Mae is survived by a son: Travis, husband of Donna Pannebecker of Denver; three daughters: Patricia, wife of James Cox of Milford, Del.; Deborah, wife of Eric Fichthorn of Denver; and Candy, wife of Fred High of Narvon; two daughters-in-law: Jean and Jeanna Pannebecker; 15 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two sons: Timothy and Thomas Pannebecker.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, March 14, from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Mellingers Evangelical Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Road, Stevens. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m., with Pastor Timothy L. Craven officiating. Interment will take place in the Mellingers Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions in Ella Mae’s memory may be made to Masonic Home Health and Hospice, 98 Masonic Drive #101, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
