Elma F. Eshleman, 90, Zion Lutheran member, enjoyed reading, spending time with family

March 14, 2018

Elma F. Eshleman, 90, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, March 8, 2018, at Lancaster General Hospital.

She was born in Clay Township to the late Lester and Helen (Brunner) Keller, and was the wife of the late Sylvan G. Eshleman, who passed away in 2007.

Elma was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, knitting, sewing and playing games. She especially enjoyed spending time with her family. She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church, Akron.

Elma is survived by a son: Brian G., husband of Debra (Showers) Eshleman of Lititz; two daughters: Bonita F., wife of Paul F. Hutchinson of Ephrata; Barbara G., wife of Timothy Konrad of Lititz; two sisters: Verna, wife of the late Warren Strauss; and Nelda, wife of the late Edwin Rouillard, both of Florida; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Services were held March 12 at Zion Lutheran Church, Akron, with Pastor Matthew Lenahan officiating. Interment was in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Brickerville.

Memorial contributions in Elma’s memory may be made to Zion Lutheran Church, Memo: Peters Porch Ministry, 435 Main St., Akron, PA, 17501; or Pleasant View Retirement Community, Benevolent Fund, 544 N. Penryn Road, Manheim, PA, 17545.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

