Elsie Mae (Weber) Knoll, 99, teacher, J&E Rental worker, HSCV volunteer, enjoyed traveling
Elsie Mae (Weber) Knoll died April 21, 2018 at 99 years of age.
She and her husband, James R. Knoll (1920-2017) resided at Willow Valley Retirement Communities for the past 24 years.
Born in Denver in 1918, Elsie was the second oldest of six children born to Annie (Good) and Harry Weber. Elsie graduated from Denver High School in 1934 and Millersville State Teachers College. She also pursued post-graduate studies at Duke University in North Carolina.
Mrs. Knoll began teaching in Denver in a one-room school house. Her last teaching assignment was teaching second graders at Bethany Children’s Home in Conrad Weiser Unified School District in 1960.
Elsie and Jim moved to Wernersville from New Jersey in 1960 to raise their two daughters. Elsie was active in the community: Wernersville Woman’s Club (president), Brownie and Girl Scout leader, library board, the Tulpehocken Historical Society, and spearheaded the Youth for Understanding Foreign Exchange program at Conrad Weiser High School.
In 1975, Mr. and Mrs. Knoll moved to Ephrata where Elsie was instrumental in ensuring the success of the family-owned J&E Rental Center. Elsie continued her community service with the Historical Society of the Cocalico Valley, the Hans Herr House, and HOST, a program supporting literacy in Lancaster elementary schools. In addition, Elsie loved to read, travel, and spend time with her family.
Elsie is survived by her youngest brother: Ed Weber, and his wife Barbara (Florida); daughters: Suzanne Powell and Bonnie Richardson, and their husbands, Glenn Powell and Don Richardson. In addition, she will be missed by her two grandchildren: Elizabeth and Eric Powell; and great-grandson: Kolton Powell.
Services will be private.
To send an online condolence, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, handled the arrangements.
