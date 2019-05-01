Elsie V. Yeager, 92, long-time Ephrata Review worker, podiatrist office worker, ballroom dancer

Elsie V. Yeager, 92, of Ephrata, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Ephrata Manor.

She was the loving wife of Charles S. Yeager III, and daughter of the late Ernest and Rose (Helzman) Vollenweider.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by a son: Charles S. Yeager IV, husband of Ann (Doherty) Yeager, of Ephrata; four grandchildren: Laura Yeager of Ephrata; Justin Yeager of Quito, Ecuador; Michelle (Kline) Gorman, wife of James, of Texas; and Chivonne (Kline) Weaver, wife of James, of Denver; and three great-grandchildren: Grace and Rose Gorman, and CharLee Weaver. Also surviving are three siblings: Edward, Rose Marie, and Bernard; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Elsie was preceded in death by a daughter: CharLee (Yeager) Kline; and five siblings: John, Pauline, William, Robert, and Ernest Eugene.

Elise was born on June 2, 1926 in Syracuse, N.Y., and was a longtime resident of Ephrata.

She worked at the Ephrata Review as a bookkeeper and assisted at her son’s podiatric medical practice until she was 88 years old. Elsie was an active member of First United Methodist Church in Ephrata.

Spending time with family and friends was very important to Elsie. She enjoyed family trips to Ocean City, Md.,and loved ballroom dancing, playing games, and tending to her prize winning plants.

Memorial services will be held at First United Methodist Church, 68 N. Church St., Ephrata, on Friday, May 10, at 10 a.m. Friends will be received before the service from 9 to 10 a.m. Interment will be held at Bowman’s Cemetery, Pine St., Ephrata.

Those who desire may make memorial donations in Elsie’s name to First U.M. Church, 68 N. Church St., Ephrata, PA 17522.

To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Arrangements entrusted to Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata.