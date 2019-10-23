Emily R. Lloyd, 19, EHS Class of ‘18, worked at Patterson Logistics, enjoyed archery

Emily R. Lloyd, 19, of Ephrata, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019.

She was born in Ephrata to Clayton E. and Amy E. (Doutt) Lloyd.

Emily took pride in working as an order packer for Patterson Logistics. She was a graduate of Ephrata High School, class of 2018. She enjoyed painting, drawing, being outdoors, archery, spending time with her cats, playing video games, D & D, and enjoying time with friends and family.

In addition to her parents, Emily is survived by her brother: Jason R. Lloyd; her maternal grandfather: Richard F. Jr., husband of Karen J. Doutt; her maternal grandmother: Sally A. Doutt; and her paternal grandmother: Cheryl A. Lloyd.

She was preceded in death by paternal grandfather: Stephen P. Lloyd.

Family, friends, and others whose lives Emily touched are invited to a visitation on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Stradling Funeral Home, 30 N. 9th St., Akron, followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. with Pastor John Courchesne officiating. Interment will take place in the Mt. Zion Evangelical Cemetery.

She was loved and will be dearly missed.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: Humane League of Lancaster County, 2195 Lincoln Hwy. East, Lancaster, PA 17602.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.