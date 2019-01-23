Emily Rachelle Ramirez, 14, EHS student, top speller, avid writer and nature photographer, color guard, bowling team member

Emily Rachelle Ramirez, 14, of Ephrata, passed away at Penn State Hershey Children’s Hospital on Jan. 15, 2019.

She was part of the color guard of the Ephrata High School Marching Unit and the Ephrata varsity bowling team. She was a member of the Friends of Rachel Club, Mountaineer newspaper club, the EHS Bible study club, and was the youngest member of the Ephrata Writer’s Group. She placed fifth in the 60th annual LNP Spelling Bee last year.

Emily was an active member of Ohana Youth Group of New Life Fellowship Church.

She enjoyed singing, ice skating, music, reading and spending time with friends and family. She also enjoyed writing, especially books and poetry and occasionally short stories. She was an avid nature photographer.

In addition to her loving parents, Edgar and Mary Ann; she is survived by her adoring sisters: Kyra Janelle, Kendra Lynelle, and Danika Giselle.

Services were held Jan. 22 at New Life Fellowship, Ephrata, with Pastor Kevin Horning officiating. Interment took place in the Petra Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Emily’s memory may be made to Food For the Hungry at fh.org/give.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.