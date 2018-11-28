- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
- Singing with the girls is a hard habit to break
- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
- Voices of Conscience exhibit coming to area
- Hear ye! Hear ye! The Ren Faire cometh on Aug. 4!
- Reel Reviews: Different travels for different audiences
- Locals add voices to Fulton’s ‘Hunchback’
- Talk to the hand! Last chance to see ‘Hand of God’ at EPAC this weeken
- Reel Reviews: ‘Solo’ and ‘Adrift’
- New brews at Ephrata Brewfest
Emma R. (Good) Martin, 100, Hinkletown native, mother of 12, Texter Mountain Mennonite member
Emma R. (Good) Martin, 100, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Lincoln Christian Home.
She was born in Hinkletown to the late John Jacob and Mabel (Rutt) Good, and was the wife of the late Jacob B. Martin who passed away in 1978.
Emma was a member of Texter Mountain Mennonite Church, an Eastern Pennsylvania Mennonite congregation.
She is survived by four sons: Edwin (Arlene) Martin of Leola, Clarence (Arlene) Martin of Ephrata, Mahlon (Lois) Martin of Denver, Irvin (Eleanor) Martin of Guatemala; six daughters: Minerva Martin of Reamstown, Miriam (Donald) Burkholder of Womelsdorf, Esther Martin of Ephrata, Mabel (Lewis) Martin of Lebanon, Evelyn Sensenig of Denver, Viola (James) Herr of Robesonia; 30 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 97 great-grandchildren; 27 step-great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren; a brother: Clarence (Lois) Good of Casterland, N.Y.; two sisters: Anna Mae (Alvin) Wise of East Earl, and Kathryn Summers of Goodville; and a brother-in-law: Lloyd Martin of Denver.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son; a daughter; four brothers; and three sisters.
Services were held Nov. 27 at Valley View Mennonite Church, Stevens. Interment took place in the Springville Mennonite Church Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
About mhunnefield
Latest News
-
Celebrate the Season at Zig’s Bakery and Café
Snickerdoodles dusted with cinnamon. Melt-in-your-mouth Moravian sugar cake. Sugar cookies...
-
Erdine L. Hehnly, 82, worked at Woolworth, sang in choir at Hope UMC, loved people, life
Erdine L. Hehnly, 82, of Ephrata, passed away to be...
-
Denver council disappointed by lack of cooperation
Denver council at their Nov. 26 meeting expressed dismay over...
-
Thomas M. Donnelly, 67, Avco retiree, Cub Scoutmaster, liked listening to music, Philly sports fan
Thomas M. Donnelly, 67, of Ephrata, and formerly of Levittown,...
-
William C. Knight Sr., 64, self-employed builder, enjoyed woodcarving, outdoorsman
William “Bill” C. Knight Sr., 64, of Ephrata, and formerly...
-
Deaths of Local Interest – Nov. 28, 2018
Amos G. Kulp, 81, of Manheim, passed away peacefully, at...
-
Clair S. Stoner, 82, farmer in Gouglersville, Sears technician, enjoyed hunting, electronics
Clair S. Stoner, 82, of Reading passed away Wednesday, Nov....
-
Celebrate the Season at Zig’s Bakery and Café
Snickerdoodles dusted with cinnamon. Melt-in-your-mouth Moravian sugar cake. Sugar...
-
Erdine L. Hehnly, 82, worked at Woolworth, sang in choir at Hope UMC, loved people, life
Erdine L. Hehnly, 82, of Ephrata, passed away to...
-
Denver council disappointed by lack of cooperation
Denver council at their Nov. 26 meeting expressed dismay...
-
It’s over – Pig, rooster chases canceled
Organizers say safety and protester disruption concerns fueled the...
- August 31, 2016
- 33
-
Not the same
Editor, Record Express, As a former legislator from Lancaster...
- April 16, 2014
- 13
-
The Akron dream
I suppose it was around 1970 when this new...
- March 26, 2015
- 12
-
Eric Lewis says:
-
Helene Heuyard says:
-
Yoder says: