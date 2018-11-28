Home   >   Obituaries   >   Emma R. (Good) Martin, 100, Hinkletown native, mother of 12, Texter Mountain Mennonite member

Emma R. (Good) Martin, 100, Hinkletown native, mother of 12, Texter Mountain Mennonite member

By on November 28, 2018

Emma R. (Good) Martin, 100, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Lincoln Christian Home.

She was born in Hinkletown to the late John Jacob and Mabel (Rutt) Good, and was the wife of the late Jacob B. Martin who passed away in 1978.

Emma was a member of Texter Mountain Mennonite Church, an Eastern Pennsylvania Mennonite congregation.

She is survived by four sons: Edwin (Arlene) Martin of Leola, Clarence (Arlene) Martin of Ephrata, Mahlon (Lois) Martin of Denver, Irvin (Eleanor) Martin of Guatemala; six daughters: Minerva Martin of Reamstown, Miriam (Donald) Burkholder of Womelsdorf, Esther Martin of Ephrata, Mabel (Lewis) Martin of Lebanon, Evelyn Sensenig of Denver, Viola (James) Herr of Robesonia; 30 grandchildren; five step-grandchildren; 97 great-grandchildren; 27 step-great-grandchildren; and 18 great-great-grandchildren; a brother: Clarence (Lois) Good of Casterland, N.Y.; two sisters: Anna Mae (Alvin) Wise of East Earl, and Kathryn Summers of Goodville; and a brother-in-law: Lloyd Martin of Denver.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a son; a daughter; four brothers; and three sisters.

Services were held Nov. 27 at Valley View Mennonite Church, Stevens. Interment took place in the Springville Mennonite Church Cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *