Emma W. Hoover, 93, Ephrata, native of Clay Township, member of Springville Mennonite

Emma W. Hoover, 93, of Ephrata, formerly of Clay Township, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at Lincoln Christian Home.

She was born in Clay Township to the late Edwin Z. and Ella O. (Weaver) Hoover.

She was a member of Springville Mennonite Church.

Emma is survived by a sister: Esther Hoover; and a sister-in-law: Katie Hoover.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by six brothers: Menno, Eli, Phares, Aaron, Edwin and Norman Hoover; and two sisters: Anna Hoover and Mary Stauffer.

Services were held Oct. 21 at Springville Mennonite Church, Ephrata, with Bishop Melvin H. Martin officiating. Interment took place in the adjoining church cemetery. Kindly omit flowers.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.