Emmett L. Hanna, 94, skilled chain woodworker and woodcarver, enjoyed bowling, golf

Emmett L. Hanna, 94, of Akron, passed away on Saturday, June 23, 2018, at his home.

He was born in Little Britain Township to the late Leroy W. and Mary (Brown) Hanna, and was the husband of Mary M (Brown) Hanna, who passed away in 2009.

Emmett enjoyed bowling, fishing and golf. He was a skilled chain woodworker and woodcarver.

Emmett is survived by three children: Emmett Jr., husband of Kathy Hanna of Akron; David Edwin, husband of Karen Hanna of Lewistown; Genevieve, wife of Douglas Ranck of Rothsville; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a sister: Esther Diem of Narvon.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a son: Kenneth Hanna; a grandson; and several brothers and sisters.

A celebration of life will be held on Thursday, July 19, from 6 to 8 p.m.at Bright’s Restaurant, 1025 S. State Street, Ephrata Interment will be private at the convenience of the family at Rothsville Lutheran Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, if desired, memorial contributions in Emmett’s memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.