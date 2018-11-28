Home   >   Obituaries   >   Erdine L. Hehnly, 82, worked at Woolworth, sang in choir at Hope UMC, loved people, life

November 28, 2018

Erdine L. Hehnly, 82, of Ephrata, passed away to be with the Lord on Saturday, Nov. 17, 2018, at home.

She was born in Ephrata to the late William and Lottie (Bender) Adams.

She was a member of Hope United Methodist Church, where she sang with the choir for many years. Erdine worked for Woolworth. She loved life and lived it to the fullest. She loved people and will be dearly missed by friends and family.

Erdine is survived by two sons: Michael L. Foltz of Ephrata; Dennis S., wife of Marie A. Foltz of Lancaster; a grandson: Ryan T. Foltz; a brother: William, husband of Somai Adams of Norfolk, Va.; and a sister: Donna, wife of Richard Imhoff of Lititz.

Services were held Nov. 23 at Hope United Methodist Church, Ephrata, with Rev. Kevin Readman officiating. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

