Home   >   Obituaries   >   Esther M. Mitchell, 74, Lincoln Fire Company Auxiliary secretary, enjoyed camping, Steelers

Esther M. Mitchell, 74, Lincoln Fire Company Auxiliary secretary, enjoyed camping, Steelers

By on May 9, 2018

Esther M. Mitchell, 74, of Ephrata, widow of the late Frederick H. Mitchell, died on Tuesday, May 1, 2018 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital after a lengthy illness.

She is survived by two daughters: Traci L., wife of Richard Leed of New Holland; and Nanci B., wife of Fernando Zuniga of Ephrata; four grandchildren: Loran Martzall Sr., Joshua Bollinger, Devin Leed, and Miranda Zuniga; one great-grandchild: Loran Martzall Jr.; two brothers: David Helman, husband of Kathleen, of Stevens; and James Helman, husband of Barbara, of Fayetteville, N.C.; one niece; two nephews; and her first husband: Gary E. Irwin.

Esther was preceded in death by her parents: Clyde E. and Pearl E. (Sipe) Helman; granddaughter: Tara M. Leed; brother: Richard Helman; and sister: Carol Strickler.

Esther loved spending time with her family; especially at home or camping by the Chesapeake Bay in Maryland. She also enjoyed watching NASCAR races and Steelers football games. A longtime member of the Lincoln Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, Esther served as secretary for many years.

The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 9 at Gravenor Home for Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 10 at Memory Gardens, East Cocalico Township.

Those who desire may make memorial contributions in Esther’s memory to the Lincoln Fire Company at 38 S. Market St., Ephrata, PA 17522.

To send an online condolence, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Gravenor Home for Funerals, Ephrata, handled the arrangements.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *