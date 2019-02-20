Etta B. Brubaker Holsinger, 88, Doneckers seamstress, active at church; Lioness, hospital volunteer
Etta B. Brubaker Holsinger, 88, of Ephrata, and formerly of Brunnerville and Schoeneck, passed away on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at Ephrata Manor.
Etta was born in West Cocalico Township on April 22, 1930, daughter of the late Albert S. and Ada E. (Bollinger) Walters.
She was a lifelong member of Mellingers Lutheran Church in Schoeneck, where she had been a member of the choir and taught Sunday school and vacation Bible school.
Etta worked as a seamstress for a number of local sewing factories and the clothing store at the former Doneckers of Ephrata. After her retirement in 1992, Etta was still always glad to provide at-home clothing alterations to friends and family. She was also a former member of the Baron Stiegel Lioness Club and hospital volunteer at UPMC Pinnacle Lititz.
Etta is survived by her husband: Jacob E. Holsinger; daughter: Anita K., wife of Arsenio Soto of Ephrata; three sons: Randall D. Brubaker, husband of Martha, of Ephrata; Sheldon M. Brubaker, husband of Sheila, of Ephrata; and Scott V. Brubaker, husband of Jennifer, of Lititz; five grandchildren: Kendra, Kristi; Alicia, Vincent, and Abigail; six great-grandchildren: Cole, Sydney, Hayden, Piper, Caleb, and John; two stepsons: Lowell Holsinger, husband of Linda, of Lititz; and Robert Holsinger of Florida; four step-grandchildren: David, Ann, Stephanie, and Dale; three step-great-grandchildren: Benjamin, Kathryn, and Erin; and one brother: William Walters, husband of Edith, of Denver.
In addition to her parents, Etta was preceded in death by her first husband: Vincent C. Brubaker; a son: Robin C. Brubaker; six sisters: Elva, Ruth, Vera, Cora, Anna, and Myra; and one brother: Abner.
Services were held Feb. 19 at Mellingers Lutheran Church, Stevens (Schoeneck), with Rev. Timothy L. Craven officiating. Place of interment was Mellinger’s Union Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Etta’s memory to Mellingers Lutheran Church, 80 Gockley Road, Stevens, PA 17578.
To send online condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com. Arrangements by Gravenor Homr for Funerals, Ephrata.
