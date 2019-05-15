Home   >   Obituaries   >   Eugene Miller, 89, Ephrata, Korean War vet, miner for Bethlehem Steel, EAoG member

Eugene Miller, 89, Ephrata, Korean War vet, miner for Bethlehem Steel, EAoG member

By on May 15, 2019

Eugene Miller, 89, of Ephrata, passed away on Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Moravian Manor, Lititz.

He was born in Suedberg to the late Lloyd and Beatrice (Klinger) Miller, and was the husband of the late Dorothy (Seasholtz) Miller, who passed away in 2006.

He was a member of Evangel Assembly of God. Eugene was a miner for Bethlehem Steel (Morgantown Mines). He was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Korean War.

Eugene is survived by a son: Robert, husband of Janice (Cole) Miller of Ephrata; three grandchildren: Christy, wife of Chris Anderson; R. Eric Miller; Matthew Miller; and a sister: Betty Bernhardt of White Hall.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

About mhunnefield

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *