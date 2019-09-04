Evylin C. Mellinger, 92, Ephrata H.S. valedictorian, DenTal EZ, Host accountant, enjoyed theatre

Evylin C. Mellinger, 92, of Lititz, passed away on Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019, at Brethren Village Retirement Community.

Born in Windber, Somerset County, she was the daughter of the late David and Ila Berkey Callihan.

She graduated in 1945 as valedictorian of her class at Ephrata High School, and graduated with honors from Reading Business Institute.

Evylin had worked in accounting for DenTal EZ in Lancaster for 20 years. Prior to this, she worked in the accounting offices at the Lancaster Host Resort. She loved playing bridge, sewing, and going to the theater.

She is survived by her four children: Linda Carneal of Phoenix, Ariz.; Albert Mellinger of Houston, Texas; David Mellinger of Dallas, Texas; and Rob Mellinger of Alexandria, Va.; 11 grandchildren; and her sister: Alice Adams of Lititz.

She was preceded in death by eight siblings.

Services will be announced at a future date.

Her family asks that in lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Evylin’s memory to the Brethren Village Good Samaritan Fund, Development Office, 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543.

To send her family a condolence, visit SnyderFuneralHome.com. Arrangements entrusted to the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, Lititz.