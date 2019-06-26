Fay L. Leininger, 66, gifted seamstress, was devoted grandma, enjoyed cards with family

Fay L. Leininger, 66, of Denver, passed away late Tuesday night, June 18, 2019 at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

Born in Reamstown, she was a daughter of the late Melvin W. and Helen I. (Schoneberger) Weise, and the loving wife of 48 years to Glen W. Leininger.

Fay loved being a mother and grandmother most of all. She was involved with every aspect of her grandchildren’s lives. She would attend their karate, band, baseball, and soccer events. “NanNan,” as they called her, never missed an opportunity to encourage them. Fay loved having fun, big belly laughs with Zachary, and princess time with Alicia were some of her favorites.

She enjoyed family trips to Sea Isle City, N.J., and annual winter vacations with Glen in Florida. She enjoyed shopping, especially for shoes and anything with bling and sparkles. She was a former youth advisor and enjoyed roller skating with the youth group. Fay was a talented seamstress and could mend practically anything. She enjoyed latch hook art and rugs when her daughter was growing up. Fay had a unique love and fear interest in sharks and snakes. Playing cards with family was a favorite pastime. Her adoring love will forever be with Zachary and Alicia.

In addition to her husband, Fay is survived by her daughter: Wendy S. (Brent) Dominek of Sicklerville, N.J.; and two grandchildren: Zachary and Alicia Dominek.

Services were held June 23 at Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Reamstown. Interment followed at Memory Gardens, Ephrata.

Memorial contributions are suggested to the American Diabetes Association, at diabetes.org.

