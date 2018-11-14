Home   >   Obituaries   >   Fern A. Frantz, 89, Swamp Lutheran member, enjoyed cooking, devoted to family and friends

Fern A. Frantz, 89, of Richland, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon.

She was born in Fritztown to the late Vernon and Bertha (Fisher) Kauffman. She was married 55 years to Evan R. Frantz, who passed away in 2005.

Fern is survived by three children: Evan L., husband of Sharon R. Frantz of Newmanstown; Dianne M. Frantz of Richland; and David L., husband of Andrea L. Frantz of Lebanon; three grandchildren: Jennifer, wife of Earl Thomas Jr.; Derek, husband of Jessica Frantz; and Melanie, wife of Bruce Warnick Jr.; six great-grandchildren: Alexis, Cole, Dawson, Mason, Keegan, and Ariana; a brother: Richard, husband of Betty Kauffman of Denver.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister: June Kramer.

Fern was a life-long member of Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, Reinholds. She attended Pleasant Retreat one-room school house. She was a devoted housewife and a loving mother and grandmother. She enjoyed cooking for her family, Sunday night visits, and the family get-togethers. She loved watching her grandkids play sports. She also enjoyed birds, puzzles, and meeting her friends at the mall.

Services were held Nov. 12 at Swamp Evangelical Lutheran Church, Reinholds, with Pastor Dennis L. Trout officiating. Interment was in the Swamp Cemetery.

Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.

