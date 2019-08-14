Frances E. Hill, 79, Ephrata Hospital R.N., EPAC props mistress, Ephrata Library board member

Frances Elizabeth (Burroughs) Hill, 79, of Ephrata, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019.

Fran was born on Feb. 6, 1940, and graduated from Merchantville High School in 1957. She earned her R.N. from Presbyterian School of Nursing in Philadelphia in 1960. She married Phillip R. Hill on Dec. 21, 1961. They were married for 43 years until Phil’s death in 2005.

She retired from nursing in 2002 after holding positions at Ephrata Hospital and in private practices in New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Fran geeked theatre. She was a founding member of the Nuremberg Community Players in northeastern Pennsylvania, an actress and director for Brecknock Little Theater, and the props mistress for EPAC for nearly 25 years. She also served on the board of the Ephrata Public Library.

Fran is survived by her daughters: Jennifer Hill of East Greenville; and Kristen McQuillin of Kamogawa, Japan; her granddaughter: Helen Kaucher of Ephrata; and her brother: George Burroughs of Magalia, Calif. She was much loved and considered a big sister by many.

Friends will be received at Eicher Arts Center from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18. Interment was private.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to EPAC, at ephrataperformingartscenter.com; and/or the Ephrata Public Library, at ephratapubliclibrary.org.

Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata. To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.