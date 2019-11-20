Francis Michael Gatti, 63, was asst. coach of the Ephrata H.S. hockey team, Akron Lions president

Francis Michael Gatti was born in Philadelphia on June 23, 1956. He was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS or Lou Gehrig’s disease) in May of 2016, and died on Nov. 12, 2019.

Frank attended Pierce College as an undergraduate and College of Science and Textiles in Philadelphia where he graduated with a degree in accounting.

In 1980 he began working at the Lancaster County Children and Youth Agency, then the Lancaster County Court House and spent most of his professional career as the chief financial officer for the Community Action Program of Lancaster County.

He was an avid Philadelphia Sports fan with his favorite team being the Philadelphia Phillies and enjoyed celebrating the 2008 World Series win by taking his daughter Frankie to the parade. One of his great thrills since his ALS diagnosis was to witness the Philadelphia Eagles win their first Super Bowl championship.

In his spare time he participated in community events including assistant coach of the Ephrata High School hockey team for over 10 years taking the team to two championships. He shared his favorite movie “Slapshot,” with the team and they would often recite verbatim their favorite lines during practices.

Frank was also a member of the Akron Lions Club where he served as the “Grand High Exalted Mystic Ruler,” or president. He also served as treasurer and committee chair for various events. In 2017-2018, he was the recipient of the prestigious Melvin Jones Award. Part of the Lions Club duties that Frank most enjoyed was providing monthly essay awards for winning entries to the children of Akron Elementary School.

Surviving beside his wife: Carmen; are three children: stepdaughter, Tiffany (Weachter), wife of Matthew Dormond, and mother of Nathan of Ardmore; stepdaughter, Alicia (Weachter), wife of Kevin Healey of Philadelphia; and Francesca Gatti of Philadelphia; beloved mother: Patricia Gatti (Dougherty); brother: Lawrence (Larry), husband of Christine of Holland, Pa.; sister: Annette DiMIchele; and brother: John, both of Philadelphia; six nieces; four nephews; and several grand-nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father: Lawrence (Lardy) R. Gatti; and his sister: Kathryn (Kate) O’Connor.

A mass and memorial service will be held at Our Mother of Perpetual Help Church, 320 Church Ave., Ephrata, on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 10 a.m. Immediately following the service, a visitation and luncheon will be held in the church’s Father Jackson Center from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The ALS Association of Greater Philadelphia, at webpa.alsa.org; or The Akron Lions Club, P.O. Box 64, Akron, Pa 17501; or Hospice and Community Care, at hospiceandcommunitycare.org.

To leave an on-line condolence, go to CremationLancasterPA.com. Arrangements by Cremation Services of Lancaster.