Fred C. Raffensperger Sr., 91, farmer, supervisor at Pennfield, enjoyed fishing, time with grandkids

Fred C. Raffensperger Sr., 91, of Manheim, formerly of Adams County, went to be with his heavenly Father, Jesus Christ, on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, at Heart of Lancaster Medical Center in Lititz due to complications of pneumonia following a brief illness.

Fred was the son of the late Emory E. Sr. and Nora Heiges Raffensperger. His first wife, Edith Henderson Raffensperger, died in 1984; and his second wife, Ethel Henderson Raffensperger, died in 2008.

Fred attended Grace Church of Lititz since 1977 where he faithfully visited members of the church who could no longer attend services. In 1938, he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Savior at a revival meeting at Mount Olivet United Brethren Church in Guernsey and was baptized in nearby Possum Creek. He and Edith rededicated their lives to Christ in 1950 at a Youth for Christ meeting in Gettysburg led by the late Percy Crawford.

Fred attended Biglerville High School, where he played basketball and was a member of FFA. He began farming with his brother, Emory, and eventually they owned three farms on which they grew fruit, vegetables, livestock, and poultry. They also owned a fruit stand in Idaville. He was a member of Lucky Leaf co-op. One of the farms was sold to the Pennsylvania State University for the purpose of becoming a fruit research farm and laboratory. After moving to Lancaster County, Fred was supervisor at the egg processing facility of Pennfield in Ephrata/Lincoln and at Pennfield’s research farm in Lititz, until his retirement in 1990.

Fred supported the ministries of Child Evangelism Fellowship and Friends of Israel. He enjoyed watching Penn State football, and fishing for salmon and steelhead in New York. Most of all, he enjoyed his grandchildren.

He is survived by two children: Sharon J., wife of Bradley E. Rice, of East Berlin; and Fred C. Jr., husband of Leslie Jo Michael Raffensperger, of Manheim; Ethel’s children: Barry W. Welker of St. Pierre Ile d’Oleans, Quebec, Canada; and Boyd E. Sr., husband of Dolores Dillinger Welker, of Gettysburg; five grandchildren: Amy Welker of Biglerville; Boyd E. Welker Jr. of Pottstown; Jerry A. Johnson of East Berlin; Shane M., husband of Megan Raffensperger, of Manheim; and Haley Jo Raffensperger of Manheim; and many nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by six siblings: Loretta Kline; Nettie Raffensperger, Carrie Myrtle Raffensperger; Ivan, Stanley, and Emory Jr. Raffensperger. He was the last of seven children.

Services were held Feb. 18 at Grace Church of Lititz. Interment was in the Manheim Fairview Cemetery, Manheim, following a luncheon at the church.

If desired, contributions may be made in Fred’s memory to Lititz Christian School, 501 W. Lincoln Ave., Lititz, PA 17543; or to Manheim Christian Day School, 686 Lebanon Road, Manheim, PA 17545.

Spence Funeral Home, Manheim, handled the arrangements.