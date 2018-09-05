- Lititz Storytelling Fest is coming soon
Frederick B. Plowfield, 75, former Sheriff of Lancaster County, Denver JP, Binkley Insurance owner, philanthropist
Frederick “Fred” B. Plowfield, 75, of Elizabeth Township, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, at University Medical Center, New Orleans, La.
Born in Reading on May 17, 1943, he was the son of the late Charles Frederick and Kathryn (Scheetz) Plowfield, and was the husband of Doris “Dory” M. (Binkley) Plowfield. She was the love of his life and celebrated 54 years of marriage on June 6.
In addition to his wife, Fred is survived by a sister: Patricia Ann Plowfield of South Setauket, N.Y.
Fred attended Cocalico High School, graduating in 1962; he then enlisted in the United States Navy, serving from 1962 to 1966. In 1967, he joined the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Department and attended the National Sheriffs Institute/Southern California College and the FBI National Academy/University of Virginia.
He was elected Justice of the Peace in Denver, serving between 1968 and 1971. In 1967, he was appointed as a Deputy Sheriff and then promoted to the position of Chief Deputy in 1970. In 1972, he was elected Sheriff of Lancaster County, the youngest person elected to that position.
After retiring from government, he joined the private sector by purchasing his father-in-law’s insurance business, Melvin S. Binkley Insurance, in 1980 and later sold the business in 1990 to retire. After retirement, he spent his time handling real estate holdings and The Plowfield Foundation, and supporting charities: Shriners Children’s Hospital, Make-A-Wish, and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. He was the recipient of the Outstanding Young Man of America, J.Edgar Hoover Memorial Award, WSBA Citation of Achievement, The Lancaster City Police Official Commendation, the Ten Foot Tall Award-PA Region 2, and honorable citations from Tennessee, Louisiana and Arkansas.
Fred was a member of Ephrata Blue Lodge #665 F.&A.M. for 54 years, Northern Masonic Jurisdiction, USA, 32nd degree Consistory; Shriners International, Rajah Shrine Center; Royal Order of Jesters, Allentown, Court No. 128, where he held office as past director and Royal Constable, as well as honorable membership in numerous other courts. He was also a member of the Lancaster County Shrine Club; Kachina Klub; The Order of Sobib; Cloister Post #429, American Legion; Slumbering Groundhog Lodge of Quarryville; National and Pennsylvania Sheriffs’ Associations, committees on legislation and training; FBINAA 99th session; Pennsylvania Magistrates Association; MRA Police Firearm Instructor; Lancaster County Constables Association; Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels; Lebanon Country Club; USGA Cocalico Jaycees (director) and a charter member director of Barnes Hall and the Lancaster County Prison.
Fred was also an active Republican Committeeman in Denver Borough. He was campaign chairman for the re-election of Senator Clarence Manbeck, a member of the Lancaster County Republican Committee and Young Republican Committee of Lancaster County.
Friends are invited to a memorial and celebration of life ceremony on Sunday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m. at the Cloister Post #429, American Legion, 300 Cocalico St., Ephrata.
If desired, memorial contributions in Fred’s memory may be made to Shriners Children’s Hospital, 3551 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, PA, 1914; Make-A-Wish Foundation of the Susquehanna Valley, 1054 New Holland Ave., Lancaster, PA, 17601; or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
