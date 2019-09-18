Frederick O. Zoller Jr., 82, EARS worker, enjoyed spending time with people, toy car collector

Frederick O. Zoller Jr., 82, of Ephrata, died following a brief illness on Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Mount Joy.

Born in Salisbury Township, he was a son of the late Frederick O. Sr. and Grace (Whiteman) Zoller.

He worked at the EARS Workshop in Ephrata and enjoyed collecting toy cars, going on outings with friends and family, and just being around people.

Surviving are two sisters: Hazel Sweigart of Columbia, and Grace Reeder of Strasburg; a brother, Robert Zoller of Phoenix, Ariz.; and many nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held on Thursday, Sept. 19 at 11 a.m. with viewing from 10 to 11 a.m. at the Groff-High Funeral Home, 145 W. Main St., New Holland. Private interment will be in the Mount Zion United Methodist Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Freddie’s name may be made to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604; or EARS, ephratarehab.org; or Excentia Human Services, ourexcentia.org.

