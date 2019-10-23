Gail M. Dillon, 64, bookkeeper, Grace Point Church member, enjoyed grandkids, camping

Gail M. Dillon, 64, of Stevens, passed away on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 with her family by her side, at Hospice & Community Care, Mount Joy.

Gail was born in Bradford County on Oct. 12, 1955, a daughter of the late Bruce and Margaret (LaMont) McClelland. She the wife of Dale Douglas Dillon. Gail and Doug celebrated 45 years of marriage this past June 22.

She worked as a bookkeeper after receiving her education at the former Elmira Business Institute and was a member of Grace Point Church of the Nazarene in Ephrata.

Gail grew up on a dairy farm and loved the outdoors. She enjoyed watching Penn State football games and camping with her family, but especially loved spending time with her grandchildren.

She will be lovingly missed by her husband: Doug; three children: Amanda, wife of Steve Kintzler; Adam Dillon, husband of Julie; and Bradley Dillon, husband of Jennifer, all of Ephrata; eight grandchildren: Manessah, Angela, Alexander, Rachel, Benjamin, Elizabeth, James, and Ryan; one sister: June, wife of Tom Gordon of Littlestown; two brothers: Fay McClelland, husband of Barb, of Troy; and Dale McClelland, husband of Linda, of Troy; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 2 to 3 p.m. at Paul L. Gravenor Home for Funerals, 100 W. Main St., Ephrata. Memorial services officiated by the Rev. Mary Jane Kirby will follow at 3 p.m.

To send online condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com.