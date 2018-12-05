Home   >   Obituaries   >   Galen Bruce Wolf, 76, USMC vet, worked at Ephrata Post Office, Ephrata Legion, VFW commander

By on December 5, 2018

Galen Bruce Wolf, 76, of Ephrata, passed away on Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital.

He was born in Leola to the late Galen Bitner Wolf and Lonietta (Fenninger) Long, and was the husband of Jane (Kline) Wolf, with whom he shared 45 years of marriage.

“Gunny” served in the United States Marine Corps for 11½ years, and then worked for 22 years as a postal clerk at the Ephrata Post Office. After retiring, he served as a courier for Fidelity Color, Ephrata Hospital, and Cornerstone Graphics.

Bruce was a busy guy, serving as past commander of VFW 3376, and recently as chaplain. He was also past commander of Ephrata’s American Legion from 1994-95, and a life member of Disabled Veterans. He was also a member of the Ephrata Church of the Brethren.

Bruce was a caring person. He thought every child should know how to swim, so, he, along with Jane, provided the opportunity to swim in his backyard pool. Bruce loved working with wood, crafting, a person’s name using a single piece of wood that appeared as intricate, individual letters. If you are in a restaurant, or the doctor’s office, or the cancer center and see a person’s name in wood with a flag, you know Bruce Wolf made it. He also made singing bears for newborns, stamped with their name, date and time of birth on the back of the bear using his father’s wood stamps. He had just finished Bear #701.

In addition to his wife, Galen is survived by his children: Kimberly Prevatte of Tennessee, Kevin Bruce Prevatte of Tennessee, Peggy Grace of Reading, Jeffrey Wolf of New York; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; siblings: Jane Wiper of Colorado, Phyllis Burkholder of Ephrata, John Henry Wolf of Ephrata, Brenda Metzler of Ephrata, and Kevin Wolf of Maryland.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepmother: Mabel Wolf; and a son: Scott Wolf.

Services were held Dec. 3 at the Ephrata Church of the Brethren, with Pastor Rob Eshelman, and Rev. Donald Lindman officiating. Interment took place in Wolf Cemetery, with military honors accorded by the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, please donate in Bruce’s memory to Benevolence Fund at the Ephrata Church of the Brethren, 201 Crescent Ave., Ephrata, PA 17522.

Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.

