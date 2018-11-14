- Ephrata H.S. will stage ‘Clue’
Galen W. Crouse, 88, award-winning dairy farmer, Len Lyn Farms breeder, played ice hockey
Galen W. Crouse, 88, passed away at Moravian Manor, Lititz, on Thursday, Nov. 8, after an extended illness.
He was born on July 16, 1930 in Schoeneck on the Schlosser/Crouse farmstead. Galen was the fifth child born to the late Iram and Mary Schlosser Crouse. He and his wife, Carolyn Forney, shared 64 years of marriage.
Galen lived on the family farm for 80 years, and moved to Ephrata after retiring in 2010. He was so pleased that the fifth and sixth generations are now residing on the farm.
Galen was a dairy farmer, operating under the name of Len Lyn Farms. He was a pioneer in the use of embryo transfer breeding. His cattle were sold to Holstein Breeders in the United States and foreign countries. The family welcomed many tours to the farm; one of the most memorable being the Russian Minister of Agriculture. Galen won many achievement awards for hay and dairy cattle. He was a member of local, state, and national dairy organizations and was honored as a Master Farmer in 1980. He was a past director of the Lancaster Farm Credit Association, now MidAtlantic Farm Credit. Upon retiring from dairy farming in 1991, he went on to operate Len Lyn Farms Shavings and Mulch. His sons, Phil and Neal, joined him in the business in 1997.
Galen was an ice hockey enthusiast, having played in his early years with the Flying Dutchmen. He enjoyed watching his sons and grandsons play hockey, and was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Flyers. He attended Westminster Presbyterian Church, and is a member of the Ephrata Church of the Brethren.
In addition to his parents, Galen is preceded in death by three brothers: Webster, Mervin, and Arthur; grandson: Joel Crouse; and great-grandson: Maverick Messner.
In addition to his wife: Carolyn; he is survived by a sister: Ethel Horst of Ephrata; and brother: Alton Crouse of Ocala, Fla.; three children: Pamela L. Ulrich and her husband Dr. Vernon Ulrich, of Grove City; Philip G. Crouse and his wife Gail Bensing Crouse of Stevens; and Neal J. Crouse and his wife Nancy Nolt Crouse of Ephrata; six grandchildren: Matthew (Kate) Ulrich of Pittsburgh; Elizabeth (Harrison) Ealey of Columbus, Ohio; Lane (Katie) Crouse of Smyrna Ga.; Adriane Crouse of Sacramento, Calif.; Eric (Amber) Crouse of Stevens; and Kelsi (Jordan) Messner of Newmanstown; and eight great-grandchildren: Liam and Silas Ulrich; Millie Crouse; Ian, Aaron, and Owen Crouse; and Garrett and Halston Messner.
The family would like to thank the medical staff from Moravian Manor and Masonic Village Hospice for their skilled and compassionate care.
Services were held Nov. 13 at Indiantown Mennonite Church, Ephrata, with Dr. John Light officiating. Interment took place in the Steinmetz Cemetery.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
About mhunnefield
Galen W. Crouse, 88, award-winning dairy farmer, Len Lyn Farms breeder, played ice hockey
